With summer, music moves outdoors

Celebrate the official start of summer this week with an enchanting outdoor concert.

Spend your Friday, June 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the flower fields of the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, grooving to the sounds of local favorites The Kootz.

With 20 years under their belts, the band members will treat you to a performance featuring their signature classic rock, pop and blues blend.

At Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, father-daughter duo Billy Mac and Jay Mac will play rock and country covers featuring originals from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Start your Saturday, June 24 at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, West Milford, with an acoustic medley by Casey Ferriola beginning at 6 p.m.

Head over to Old School for a night of karaoke fun from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

At the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, Billy Magee will perform. Rocking since 1978, Magee charms audiences with his rock ‘n’ roll tunes starting at 9 p.m.

My Anxiety will take the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, West Milford, from 7 to 11 p.m. with their high-energy ‘90s alternative rock covers!

On Sunday, June 25, also at J&S Roadhouse, the five-piece classic and southern rock band Vera and the Force will perform from 3 to 7 p.m.

Back at Old School Pub, starting at 3 p.m., Michael Angelus will perform his original tunes mixed with classic covers.

The Bubbling Springs Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday, June 29 at the Bubbling Spring Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford. Starting at 7 p.m., you can listen to the sounds of “the party that never ends” with the After Party band until 9 p.m.

Admission is free for this family-friendly affair; no alcohol or pets are allowed. Homer’s Girls food truck will be there, serving American fare.

Or visit the Vreeland Store just up the road to be serenaded by the Bill & Zac duo from 6 to 8 p.m.

To keep the night going, make your way to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Take the mic yourself, playing karaoke with Karaoke Cat starting at 9 p.m.

End the week on Friday, June 30 with a night of authentic Americana jug-band music from 6 to 8 p.m. with the four-piece group the Back Porch Jugband.

Or at Grasshopper, hear Rick Barth strum along to original acoustic tunes and covers starting at 9 p.m.

If you’re looking for country tunes, look no further than J&S Roadhouse for “North Jersey’s Premiere Country Cover Band,” Country Comfort, from 7 to 11 p.m.