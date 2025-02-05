Woo your valentine with music

Saturday, Feb. 8

Kick off the weekend with an intimate acoustic set by AJ Costa at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Moonshine Creek Trio brings the best of bluegrass to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 6:30 p.m.

If rock ‘n’ roll is more your style, catch the 105 Band at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Voodoo Strangers will deliver energetic cover songs at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Keep the weekend vibes going with a rock set by Wisdom at J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

It’s another lively karaoke night at Old School Pub. Grab the mic and sing your heart out starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Test your vocal skills at karaoke night at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, at 7 p.m.

If you’re up for something different, Trail’s End Taphouse is hosting music bingo, a fun and interactive spin on classic bingo.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Classic rock fans may enjoy the Kootz at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse presents a free screening of “Muckville,” a documentary about farming in the Black Dirt Region of Orange County, N.Y., at 6:45 p.m. followed by a discussion with Chris and Eve Pawelski, who are featured in the film.

Friday, Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live music throughout town.

Start with Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough’s acoustic duo at D’Boathaus Restaurant, at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Pam McGill and John Sheehan take the stage at the Vreeland Store.

Arborline Trio will perform at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

For country favorites, Troy Runsack performs at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, at 8 p.m.

Evolution Duo delivers a dynamic mix of party hits spanning disco, rock and pop at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub.

