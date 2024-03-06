Your choice of rock, blues, country

Whether you’re into blues, rock, pop or country, these live performances will get you moving this week.

Saturday, March 9

Music enthusiasts may head to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where Casey Ferrioli will captivate audiences with melodious tunes starting at 6 p.m.

The Hellhounds promise an electrifying performance of blues favorites and original compositions at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

One Swift Kick, a Hudson Valley classic rock cover band, will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Simultaneously, Tony Caggiano will serenade the crowd with his throwback outlaw country music with a modern twist at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, will host No Time Lost, a high-energy rock/pop cover band, at 9 p.m. for a performance filled with chart-topping hits and classics.

Sunday, March 10

Strings Attached will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m.

The Other Band will deliver a diverse range of covers spanning rock ‘n’ roll, country and blues at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

At 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, the Openers duo will treat audiences to an array of rock ‘n’ roll covers.

Tuesday, March 12

Karaoke enthusiasts may showcase their talent at Old School Pub starting at 8 p.m. for a fun-filled night of singing and entertainment.

Thursday, March 14

Rene Avila will deliver acoustic selections at D’Boathaus at 6 p.m., while Brian St. John will enchant audiences with his guitar and singer-songwriter skills at the Vreeland Store also at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 15

The DnA duo will kick off the evening with their eclectic singer-songwriter tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Vera and the Force will play a mix of classic and southern rock cover songs at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with a performance by Emish at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.

Grasshopper Irish Pub hosts Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers at 8 p.m.

6 Degrees of Seattle will pay homage to ‘90s grunge bands at 9 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, promising a trip down memory lane.

For those looking to dance the night away, DJ Matty returns to Old School Pub at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com