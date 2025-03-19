Zellman’s short film in festival

A short film by Jay Zellman of West Milford will be shown at the 2025 Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) next weekend.

Zellman, an award-winning filmmaker, has written, directed and produced four short films, including “All Inclusive,” which will be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at Asbury Lanes, 209 Fourth Ave., Asbury Park.

“As New Jersey’s premier independent film event, GSFF celebrates innovative storytelling, and I’m honored to have ‘All Inclusive’ as part of this year’s lineup,” he said.

Zellman also produced the feature film “Peas and Carrots,” which is set for release later this year.

“All Inclusive,” a dark comedy with a satirical edge, takes a humorous yet pointed look at the complexities of modern workplace policies and cultural shifts, he said.

It explores Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives through the lens of Clifford, a mild-mannered teacher navigating an increasingly progressive school system.