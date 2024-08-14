x
Best local places to play

RECREATION: ‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old,’ the writer George Bernard Shaw wrote. ‘We grow old because we stop playing.’

West Milford /
| 14 Aug 2024 | 10:19
    A woman watches her son play at the New Creative Playground, behind Bearfort Shopping Village in West Milford, earlier this month. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Airplane Park in Monroe, NY. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch )
    Children play at Stanley Deming Park in Warwick, NY. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Jackson Schmitt playing at Chester Commons Park in Chester, NY. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)

We asked readers to tell us about their favorite playgrounds. In an area as large and diverse as our coverage area in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, we were surprised by the variety of options suggested.

There were some common themes in what readers liked best, such as whether the equipment was well-maintained, the variety of the activities offered, safety and shade.

Here’s a sampling of readers’ comments:

A reader from Sparta wrote that the Turkey Brook Park in her hometown “has the rubber tiles as the flooring.” “The splash pad is a plus.”

A reader from West Milford recommended the Longwood library playground in West Milford: “Fenced-in playground with lots of shade. Has great area to sit for parents. Good swings with lots of fun things to climb.”

Stanley Deming Park in Warwick, N.Y., prompted a number of responses:

“Big and safe,” wrote Thomas A. McManus.

“Lot of different equipment for all ages. Equipment gets repaired when broken and the surface is safe for falls. My grandkids always ask to go there,” added Susan Miller.

“My kids love the zipline and merry-go-round and the newer playground equipment. It’s also nice being near a stream,” offered a Monroe woman.

And this from Chelsea of West Milford: “It reminds me of the old creative playgrounds. Lots of climbing and places to jump.

Ships, planes, bikes and scooters

A reader from Vernon recommended the Pine Island Park in Warwick, N.Y.: “Massive pirate ship to play in and on. Lots of different activity centers in the park, indoor bathrooms, and a huge field/soccer area and it’s only five minutes from Vernon High School.”

Greg Kline of Harriman wrote that Airplane Park (officially the Ford R. Dally Airplane Park) in Monroe, N.Y., with its Korean War-era Sabre Jet, was the place to play “because it is the best attended playground.” “It has the most kids, and socialization is a major component in raising children. Proximity to the Heritage Trail and several food options is also a plus. Miss the original monkey bars though.”

A reader from West Milford recommended the Highlands Preserve (Old Sandcap) in that township: “It’s usually not crowded, the playground and grounds are well-maintained, adults can walk the path and have visibility on their kids playing from all sides of the park, the walking path is nice and shady about half the time, the path is great for bike and scooter riding, it’s fenced-in and set off the road, there are bathrooms - many, many reasons to love this park.”

Sally’s Dream and fireflies

Kristin Bograd of Goshen, N.Y., recommended Sally’s Dream at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, N.Y.: “There is enough shade. Playing options for all ages, and enough space to safely divide but watch both play areas at once. Playing options in both areas are not riddled with lots of metal ladders to climb, similar to the playground on Craigville Road across from the Veterans Memorial in Goshen. It is not close to a busy street, it is quiet and clean, and there are no dog walkers nearby.”

A reader from Matamoras, Pa., recommended Firefly Field, which said said “is a well cared-for park, with a splash pad, inclusive playground equipment for multiple age groups and a fence all the way around for safety.”

You don’t have to travel far to have fun. As Nancy Friedler of Warwick noted: “My backyard is where her grandkids love to play

Community parks
Orange County, N.Y.
Edward B Shuart Jr. Park, Harriman
Airplane Park, Monroe
Smith Clove Park, Monroe
Airport Park, Wickham Lake, Warwick
3 Pines (Warwick Community Center), Warwick
Stanley Deming Park, Warwick
Carpenter Community Park, Chester
Chester Commons, Chester
Bruen Park, Goshen
Myron Urbanski Memorial Park (Craigville Road), Goshen
Sally’s Dream (Thomas Bull Memorial Park), Montgomery
Sussex County, N.J.
Kid Kastle II Play Ground, Sparta
Maple Grange, Vernon
Harriet E. Space Park, Huguenot
Memory Park, Newton
Hillside Park, Andover
Pine Street Park, Newton
Hillside Park, Newton
CO Johnson Park, Byram
Turkey Brook Park, Sparta
Passaic County, N.J.
New Creative Playground, West Milford
Longwood Library Playground, West Milford
Highlands Preserve (Old Sandcap), West Milford
Ringwood Park, Ringwood
Storytime Park, Kinnelon
Pike County, Pa.
Milford Park, Milford
Dingman Township Park, Milford
Firefly Park, Matamoros
What’s new about playgrounds?
Since the turn of the century, playgrounds have been getting a makeover to allow more kids to participate in play. Traditional playgrounds are typically not inclusive, with narrow stairs, swings and obstacles that prevent children with physical or mental disabilities from joining in on the fun.
According to the Ingeborg A. Biondo Memorial Foundation, sensory and inclusive playgrounds are becoming more popular, and for a good reason: they give children with disabilities the same opportunities for social interactions and group-play that non-disabled children have had since the conception of playgrounds in the mid-17th century.
“Sensory” and “inclusive” are often interchangeable when describing playgrounds, but they do feature some nuanced differences. Inclusive playgrounds are known to go above and beyond the minimal ADA requirements with equipment that all children can use and enjoy, regardless of physical and mental abilities.
Conversely, sensory playgrounds are designed to stimulate one or more of the senses. They appeal to children with sensory processing disorders such as autism, and often feature designated quiet spaces to help regulate the sometimes-overwhelming experience of playing at a public park.
Sensory playgrounds are often designed to be inclusive, and inclusive playgrounds typically include sensory-stimulating equipment.
- Brianna Kimmel
Play gives children a chance to practice what they are learning ... . They have to play with what they know to be true in order to find out more, and then they can use what they learn in new forms of play.”
- Fred (Mr.) Rogers