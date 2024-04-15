Earth Day events

April 22 marks the 54th anniversary of the very first Earth Day. What follows is a list of programs and activities that carry on the movement’s traditions:

Friday, April 19

Sussex Branch Trail cleanup: The Sussex County Trails Partnership invites individuals and company teams to participate in a cleanup of the Sussex Branch trail. Bring tools and supplies, including gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, clippers/loppers, water, snacks, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt for protection against poison ivy, etc. Chainsaws are strictly prohibited. Visit the trail near Smith Street in Andover heading northeast to Route 206 by the forest fire location or near Whitehall Hill Road in both directions. Volunteers are required to complete an application and bring it to the cleanup. For information, go online to https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/getinvolved/volunteers.html

Earth Day Celebration: Nature hikes, plant your own flower to take home, games and snacks from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Byram Lakes Elementary School Courtyard, 11 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope. Presented by the Byram Lakes Environmental Club. Rain or shine.

Saturday, April 20

Papakating Park cleanup: 9 to 11 a.m. at Papakating Park disc golf course along Berry Road in Wantage. Open to all ages. Supplies will be provided.

High Point State Park cleanup: Meet by the beach parking lot at Lake Marcia from 10 a.m. to noon. Safety vests, gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and shoes as you may get dirty.

Earth Day Meditation and Yoga: Celebrate Earth Day with guided meditation from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and yoga on the mountain from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at High Point State Park, 1480 Route 23, Sussex. Suggested donation is $5.

Earth Day celebration: Celebrating its third year of business in Sparta and Earth Day, Simple Bare Necessities, 17 Main St., is hosting its third annual celebration featuring children’s activities, local makers selling products and a raffle with items provided by local businesses. The proceeds will go to the local organization Ridge & Valley Conservancy. Chefs Catering Food Truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vegan and gluten free options.

Skylands Drive Electric Earth Month event: Electric vehicle dealers, drivers and enthusiasts will display their vehicles to highlight the clean-air benefits and cost savings of electric cars. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Mall, 9-15 Hampton House Road/Route 206, Newton. For information, call 973-886-7950. Rain date is April 27.

Earth Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New WEIS Center for Education, Arts & Recreation. 150 Snake Den Road, Ringwood. Guided nature walks, community partner tables, volunteer opportunities, environmental groups, educational displays, native plant giveaways, nature crafts and activities, games, scavenger hunts, and other programs every half hour. For information, go online to highlandsnaturefriends.org/2024-earth-day.html. Rain date is Sunday, April 21

Spring Wildflower Walk: Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes and meet at the Carriage House. Cost is $5; free admission children younger than 12.

Saturday, April 27

Earth Day Expo: The Passaic County Parks & Recreation Department and the Friends of Garret Mountain Reservation are hosting an Earth Day Expo, which will exhibit Earth-friendly vendors, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Garret Mountain Reservation-Pat DiIanni Boathouse, 8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park.

Earth Day Litter Cleanup: The Greater Culver Lake Watershed Conservation Foundation along with Frankford Township Clean Communities is sponsoring the second annual Earth Day Litter Cleanup at both Lake Owassa and Culver Lake from 8:30 a.m. to noon. All pick-up materials will be supplied. Meet at Normanoch Clubhouse, East Shore Culver Road, Branchville.

West Milford Beautification Day: Volunteers are needed to help clean up roadside litter. Supplies are provided at the West Milford DPW Recycling Office, 30 Lycosky Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Cleanup is from 8:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a picnic at Bubbling Springs Park for volunteers. There will be prizes for the most unusual, oldest and most valuable litter found beginning at 1 p.m. For information, call recycling coordinator David Stires at 973-728-2724.