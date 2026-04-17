Local Home Pros

DOG BREEDER

Bliss Kennels

973-876-1680

blisskennels.com

DRIVEWAYS

J Young Enterprises

Asphalt Paving & Sealcoating

845-544-2614 or 914-490-9533

FENCING & PAVERS

Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC

Locally Owned and Family Owned

862-268-1434

navigatorsf.com

GUTTERS

Apple Valley Gutter Service

20 Years Experience

845-545-7089

GUTTERS

North Jersey Gutter Service

Reliable And Trustworthy

201-400-4748

HOME IMPROVEMENT

D&M Construction

All Phases Of Home Improvement

862-228-0154

MASONRY

Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC

Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects Of Masonry

845-324-2265

acemasonryhardscapes.com

PAINTING

JD’s Painting & Powerwashing

Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured

973-219-7344

PAINTING

Romeo Painting Plus

Family Owned, More Than Just A Painting Company

973-728-3651

ROOFING

Home Star Renovations

Emergency Gutter Cleaning

973-836-1318

SEPTIC SERVICE OR PUMPING

Zuidema Septic

Since 1919

201-852-1967

TREE CARE

Bloom Tree Care LLC

40 Years Of Experience - Licensed Tree Operator

973-986-9855

TREE SERVICE

Acorn Tree Service

Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties

973-853-3138

acorntreeandcraneservice.com

TREE SERVICE

Chipper Tree LLC

Specializing In Hazardous Tree Removal With Our Aerial Lifts!

973-800-0452 or 973-728-0842

TREE SERVICE

Wayne W Wyatt & Son Tree Experts, LLC

Tree Worries?

Call 973-728-512