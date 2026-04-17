Local Home Pros

DOG BREEDER
Bliss Kennels
973-876-1680
blisskennels.com
DRIVEWAYS
J Young Enterprises
Asphalt Paving & Sealcoating
845-544-2614 or 914-490-9533
FENCING & PAVERS
Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC
Locally Owned and Family Owned
862-268-1434
navigatorsf.com
GUTTERS
Apple Valley Gutter Service
20 Years Experience
845-545-7089
North Jersey Gutter Service
Reliable And Trustworthy
201-400-4748
HOME IMPROVEMENT
D&M Construction
All Phases Of Home Improvement
862-228-0154
MASONRY
Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC
Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects Of Masonry
845-324-2265
acemasonryhardscapes.com
PAINTING
JD’s Painting & Powerwashing
Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured
973-219-7344
Romeo Painting Plus
Family Owned, More Than Just A Painting Company
973-728-3651
ROOFING
Home Star Renovations
Emergency Gutter Cleaning
973-836-1318
SEPTIC SERVICE OR PUMPING
Zuidema Septic
Since 1919
201-852-1967
TREE CARE
Bloom Tree Care LLC
40 Years Of Experience - Licensed Tree Operator
973-986-9855
TREE SERVICE
Acorn Tree Service
Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties
973-853-3138
acorntreeandcraneservice.com
Chipper Tree LLC
Specializing In Hazardous Tree Removal With Our Aerial Lifts!
973-800-0452 or 973-728-0842
Wayne W Wyatt & Son Tree Experts, LLC
Tree Worries?
Call 973-728-512