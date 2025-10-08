Army reorganization could cut Picatinny jobs

A reorganization of the U.S. Army could break up a program at Picatinny Arsenal that develops, procures and fields military weapons and ammunition, leading to 1,000 jobs being transferred to installations in other parts of the country, state and federal officials have said.

“Any plan that dismantles work being done at Picatinny Arsenal puts military innovation, jobs and national security in jeopardy,” said state Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25. “Picatinny keeps the armed forces ready to meet the challenges of modern hostilities. The value of this garrison can’t be reduced to a numbers game.”

In late July, a letter signed by every member of the New Jersey congressional delegation stressed the important work done at the Morris County installation.

The three-page letter, sent to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, included a series of questions about any restructuring.

Its opening paragraph says, “We write to you to express our grave concern over the Army’s proposed restructuring of its acquisition enterprise. We are aware that the Army is considering a proposal to dramatically reshape its acquisition offices and workforce by transitioning the 12 current Program Executive Offices to seven Capability Executive Offices. This would damage the Army’s ammunition acquisition efforts and would have a devastating impact on Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey where that effort is managed.

“There is no other (Department of Defense) installation with the same uniquely experienced and qualified staff in arms and ammunition. Moving these missions to other installations would inevitably lead to reduced lethality and poorer weapons being delivered to our soldiers.”

Staff for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, did not respond to requests for comment last week and an Army spokesperson said, “The U.S. Army doesn’t have any announcements regarding Picatinny.”

Noelle Berriet, communications director for Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, said he and other Congress members received a reply to the July letter from the Army on Aug. 12.

“The Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army’s Acquisition, Logistics and Technology office, Jesse Tolleson, acknowledged receipt of their letter outlining their concerns and confirmed that they will be considered while the Army continues to assess its acquisition structure.

“While a definitive decision hasn’t been made, the Army was able to commit that the role of the Single Manager for Conventional Ammunition (SMCA) is not going to change. The Army also intends to work with the congressional offices to provide a brief on their plan,” she said.

Kean has been in direct communication with administration officials and conveyed his significant concerns with the current acquisition reform proposal, she added.

After spending decades as a civilian in the Army and Marine Corps, including time at Picatinny, Marty Kane is a member of the Picatinny Enhancement Coalition.

He said there likely is more than one proposal on the table, although he could not speak about them.

A decision could come at any time, he added.

“Reorganizations are not unusual with new administrations. The idea is always to cut through the bureaucracy.”

According to a press release from Dunn’s office, Picatinny is Morris County’s third-largest employer with 6,000 scientists, engineers, military personnel and support staff. It contributes about $367 million annually in workforce labor to New Jersey.

Kane estimates that 30 percent to 40 percent of Picatinny employees live in Sussex County.