Art exhibit accepting entries

The 37th annual Skylands Regional Juried Art Exhibition is accepting entries through Friday, March 14.

Artists from the tri-state area are invited to showcase their finest works. All art mediums will be accepted; that includes photography, painting, sculpture and digital art.

The exhibition is open to both professional and non-professional artists age 18 and older.

Submissions must have been created within the past three years.

Cash prizes will be awarded to outstanding entries.

The exhibition will be open May 20-June 19 at the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council gallery, 133 Spring St., Newton.

For information and to submit your work, go online to scahc.org/Skylands37