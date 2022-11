Cosmo’s Fresh Market hosted a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, November 19. The new grocery store welcomed guests with free coffee, muffins and cookies.

One customer in attendance told The West Milford Messenger she was most excited to find top-notch meat and produce in the store. Another raved about the stocked shelves and kind employees.

Cosmo’s Fresh Market is an independent, family-owned grocery store located in the former A&P. The market opened earlier this month on Friday, Nov. 11.