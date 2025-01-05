x
Ice hockey team wins 3 in a row

| 05 Jan 2025 | 01:02
    The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad’s Michael Pandiscia steers the puck during the game against Chatham on Dec. 27. KJS United won, 6-0. (Photos by (George Leroy Hunter)
    KJS United’s Eddy Brown steers the puck. He scored one goal in the game against Chatham.
    Chatham and KJS United hockey players focus on the puck as it soars high above them.
    KJS United’s Jake Prunty scored one goal.
    KJS United goalie Brian Sisti stands guard in front of the goal post. He made 20 saves.
    KJS United players gather in front of their goal post before the start of the game.
The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad, ranked No. 16 in the state, entered the new year riding a six-game unbeaten streak, which includes a three-game winning skein.

In its most recent victory, a 6-2 decision over Morristown on Dec. 30, KJS United received two goals and three assists from Braydon Sisco and two goals and an assist from Eddy Brown. Cormac Gibbons added two goals and Jake Prunty had two assists.

Brian Sisti anchored the defense with a 36-save effort.

Sisco leads the team with 19 goals and 14 assists, with Prunty totaling eight goals and 11 assists.

KJS United (7-1-1) is scheduled to play Fair Lawn at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

- Chris Orlando