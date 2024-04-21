Kean Skylands’ community event planned May 4

Kean Skylands will hold “KEANnected Skylands Community Green Day” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Kean Skylands’ campus, 243 Mount Paul Road, Oak Ridge.

Enjoy the beauty of nature at the campus, which is on 40 acres of protected land in Jefferson.

Free activities for all ages will include guided hikes, live animals, environmental crafts, drone demonstrations, face painting and faculty demonstrations.

The event is rain or shine; indoor and outdoor activities are planned.

Register to attend online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex-Dj2ZFHcnpSLTkhhckEhmbx_v27gl_8rssuuV37vZx2WnA/viewform

For information, send email to keanskylands@kean.edu