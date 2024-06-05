Kim, Bashaw win primary races for Senate seat

Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw won their parties’ nominations for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Bob Menendez in the primary elections Tuesday, June 4.

Kim, who represents the 3rd District in Congress, won with 75 percent of the vote.

Bashaw, a Cape May businessman, had 46 percent of the vote as of 11 p.m.

Menendez, D-N.J., withdrew his name from the primary ballot earlier this spring but this week said he plans to run as an independent. He currently is on trial in federal court in New York on corruption charges.

Congressional incumbents easily won their parties’ nominations. That includes Menendez’s son Rob in the 8th Congressional District.

He won 54 percent of the vote against Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla in what was viewed as a possibly close race.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, claimed victory over Roger Bacon 23 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m., saying, “Tonight’s victory is a testament to our shared vision of a strong, safe and prosperous New Jersey and nation.”

Kean, who was elected to Congress in 2022, will face Democrat Sue Altman in the November election. The 7th District includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties. The Sussex County towns in the district are Andover Borough, Byram, Fredon, Green Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater and Walpack.

In the 5th District, which includes the rest of Sussex County as well as West Milford in Passaic County, incumbent Josh Gottheimer did not face an opponent in the Democratic primary.

Mary Jo Guinchard won the GOP nomination in the 5th District over George Song.

Sussex County GOP primary

According to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office just before 11 p.m., incumbent Chris Carney and Lafayette Mayor Alan Henderson, who were running on a slate, were in the lead for two seats on the Board of County Commissioners in the Republican primary.

All members of the board are Republicans.

Carney had 8,386 votes and Henderson had 6,076. In third place, with 4,029 votes, was Earl Schick, who replaced Dawn Fantasia on the board in February.

Sparta lawyer Robert Kovic had 3,161 votes and Byram Councilman Harvey Roseff had 2,333. Kovic and Roseff also ran on a slate.

In the race for two seats on the Branchville Borough Council, incumbents Russell Bellis Jr. and Troy Orr had 84 and 63 votes, respectively. Melissa Fischer had 55, Keith Whitehead had 47 and Randolph Morse had 28.

In Franklin, incumbents Rachel Heath and Gilbert Snyder had 300 and 299 votes, respectively, followed by Patricia Carnes with 159 votes in the race for two seats on the Borough Council.

In the race for one seat on the Hardyston Township Council, incumbent Carl Miller was leading with 498 votes, compared with 409 for Anthony Alfano.

In Hopatcong, Joseph Falconi and Esad “Steve” Kucevic, running on a slate, had 953 and 913 votes, respectively, compared with 566 and 543 for John Young and Michael Francis, respectively. Young and Francis were running on another slate for two seats on the Borough Council. Incumbents Dawn Roberts and Ryan Smith did not file to run for re-election.

In races for two seats on the Ogdensburg Borough Council, Lynn Lame and Richard Gandarinho, with 160 and 138 votes, respectively, were leading incumbent Kenneth Poyer, who had 89 votes.

In Stanhope, incumbents William Thornton and Tyler Simpson were leading with 260 and 248 votes, respectively, compared with 42 votes for Najib Iftikhar.

In a race for one seat on the Wantage Township Committee, Justin Dudzinski had 846 votes compared with 483 for Marcus Luce.

Passaic County

Thomas Adamo, chief of the Sheriff’s Office, apparently won the Democratic nomination for county sheriff with 13,402 votes, or about 56 percent, compared with 9,960 for Jerry Speziale, a former sheriff.

They were competing to succeed Sheriff Richard Berdnik, who committed suicide in January.