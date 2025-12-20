Linda Messer joins Rotary Club

Linda Messer was inducted as a new member of the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Messer comes with exceptional knowledge of Rotary’s initiatives, having been a long-time member of the Riddle Rotary Club in the Philadelphia area. She was the chair of their youth exchange committee, helping American students travel abroad and foreign students visit the U.S.

Messer is the owner of the John H Wallace House Bed & Breakfast in Milford Borough with her husband, John. The club is very proud to welcome her as she will be an outstanding member.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn. Anyone interested in becoming a member, contact Jamie at 201-388-7107 or come visit us at a meeting.