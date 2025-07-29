Man dies after motorcycle crash

Peter Joyce of Oak Ridge died Friday, July 25 of injuries that he suffered in a motorcycle crash the day before, Jefferson police said. He was 57.

Officers responded to Cozy Lake Road near Wild Rose Road after a report of a motorcycle crash about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 24.

They found that the rider had been ejected from the motorcycle.

Life-saving measures were used, then the rider was taken by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Charles Paskas of the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300 or cpaskas@jeffersonpolice.com