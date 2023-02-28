Maple-sugaring activities this weekend

The New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation will offer several 90-minute programs about the process, history and ecology of maple sap and syrup.

They include a short hike to learn about winter tree identification, sap ecology and tree biology. Included is a discussion of the history of tree tapping and some of the many things sap is used for.

The group will visit tapped trees to learn how to tap, collect and taste the sap, then see how the evaporator works. Concludes with a blind syrup taste test in the covered pavilion and an option to purchase local organic syrup.

The programs will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

For all ages; those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Cost is $14 per person; free for children younger than 5. Non-refundable; program will be rescheduled if bad weather.

A program on maple sugaring for children in grades 6-9 is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4. The cost is $14.

A Maple Sugaring & Bonfire Social just for adults is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. After a maple-sugaring program, enjoy a bonfire and hot chocolate at the rustic fire circle.

Cost is $20 per person. For adults only (age 18 and older).

The center is at 150 Snake Den Road in Ringwood.

Register for programs online at http://www.highlandsnaturefriends.org/home.html