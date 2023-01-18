Mayor Jesse Dwyer announces bid for Warwick Supervisor

Mayor Jesse Dwyer of Greenwood Lake formally announced that he intends to run for Supervisor of the Town of Warwick. He is looking to succeed Supervisor Michael P. Sweeton, who is retiring at the end of his term.

“I grew up in here, and my wife and I have chosen this same town to make our home and raise our two children,” Dwyer said in a statement. “I make my living here as a small businessman, and my years as mayor of Greenwood Lake have given me the experience and track record necessary to guide Warwick into the future as the next Town Supervisor.”

As a sign of his commitment, Dwyer will not run for a sixth term this coming spring. First taking office as mayor in 2013 - at 27, the youngest elected in village history - voters have returned him to office uncontested every two years since. He also served one term as village trustee.

In his press release, Dwyer said he brings a broad range of experience to the race beyond his 12 years in village government. A longtime Greenwood Lake resident, he owns the family-run LMD Medical Billing Solutions in downtown Greenwood Lake. He is a founding partner in the lower Hudson Valley political consulting firm Red Pillar Consulting LLC, with successful clients in Orange County from school board all the way up to U.S. Congress.

Dwyer is a member of the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps as well as a member and past officer of the local Elks Lodge. Dwyer’s volunteerism extends all the way to coaching Little League, flag football and giving his time to the local Cub Scouts.

Dwyer will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. The general election will be on Nov. 7.

For more information, visit www.dwyerforsupervisor.com or follow him at fb.com/dwyerforsupervisor on Facebook.