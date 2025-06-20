Mountain Creek Waterpark opens

The Mountain Creek Waterpark will open for the season Friday, June 20 with the return of two rides, Cannonball Falls and Tarzan Swings.

Those rides will be in the waterpark’s newly designed area called the Gorge.

The waterpark also features the Colorado River Rapids, Zero G, High Tide Wavepool and Canyon Cliff Jump along with attractions designed specifically for younger children.

“After one of the best winter seasons we’ve had in recent years here at the mountain, we’re heading into summer with a ton of momentum,” said Evan Kovach, Mountain Creek’s resort general manager.

“We’re especially excited about two of our most iconic attractions making their return: Cannonball Falls and the Tarzan Swings. These rides have always been fan favorites, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience them in a whole new way. It’s going to be an unforgettable season.”

The park will be open daily until 6 p.m. through Sept. 1.

Waterpark season passes are available for $99.99 each; they provide unlimited access to the park for the entire season plus free general parking and discounts on food and retail.

Full-day tickets start at $49.99, and advance online reservations are required to guarantee entry. Go online to MountainCreek.com/Waterpark

Waterpark After Dark for those age 21 and older will be open July 11-Aug. 8.

The resort also is home to Mountain Creek Bike Park and Mountain Creek Zip Tours.

Hiring for summer

Mountain Creek Resort is recruiting employees for the summer season.

The starting rate is $16 an hour minimum wage for full-time, part-time and seasonal entry-level positions. Other benefits are complimentary all-access season passes for employees and qualifying family members; discounts on food, beverage, retail, rentals and lodging; and free housing for those who qualify.

Full-time year-round employees may receive unlimited paid time off and paid volunteer time off.

For information, go online to MountainCreek.com/Employment