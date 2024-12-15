New snow tubing center opens

Mountain Creek Resort’s new tubing center opened Saturday, Dec. 14.

Located at the resort’s Cobblestone Village, the tubing center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Tickets are $39.99 for a two-hour session.

Advanced reservations are required. Make reservations online at mountaincreek.com/activities-events/snowtubing/

Seven lanes, each measuring 500 feet, will be open.

Guests may take a single or tandem tube, ride the magic carpet lift to the top of the hill, then sit down and enjoy the ride.

With more snow, the tubing center will expand to accommodate more lanes and guests.

Usual operating hours will begin next week.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back this Saturday for what’s one of the earliest starts ever for tubing here at Mountain Creek,” said general manager Evan Kovach.

“Mother Nature has been quite kind, and we’ve been able to produce enough snow at the tubing center to have several lanes shaped and groomed.

“Whether it’s families looking for a fun morning or afternoon activity, groups, or even adults looking for date night ideas, tubing is open for all.”

Riders must be at least 42 inches tall to ride alone; those between 36 inches and 42 inches are required to ride in a tandem tube or chain link with a responsible adult. Lap riding is not permitted.

Parking for the tubing center is available in the Vernon general parking lot.

Appropriate winter gear, including proper outerwear, socks and boots, is highly recommended. Ski boots are not permitted.

Ski slopes

The ski slopes at Mountain Creek opened Saturday, Dec. 7.

That was one of the earliest starts to the winter season in years for the resort, which has a new, state-of-the-art, $5 million fully automated snow-making system.

This weekend, Vernon Peak will be open from noon to 9 p.m. and South Peak from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

On Saturday and Sunday, Vernon Peak and South Peak both will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mountain Creek will be closed Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, usual operating hours will resume for the rest of the season.

Mountain Creek offers more than 167 acres of winter trails with a variety of terrain, suitable for every ability level. It has four mountain peaks, nine lifts and three dedicated terrain parks.

For information, go online to mountaincreek.com/skiing-riding/mountain-report/snow-overview/