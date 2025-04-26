Route 80 reopening dates delayed

The permanent long-term repair of Route 80 will take longer than previously estimated, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) said Friday, April 25.

The eastbound lanes in Wharton have been closed since February because of sinkholes that have appeared on the highway.

All lanes in both directions are on schedule to reopen by June 25, the DOT said April 25.

Route 80 westbound previously was expected to have two lanes reopened by Sunday, May 4. They now are expected to be reopened by the end of May.

The delay is because the sonic drilling is taking longer than expected, the DOT said. Sonic drilling creates less vibration and is necessary for installing micropiles near the Route 15 bridge on Route 80 westbound.

All piles are expected to be completed next week. Once the micropiles are installed, excavation will begin in preparation for construction of the concrete slabs.

Two lanes of Route 80 eastbound are expected to reopen in mid-May.

Excavation work on the eastbound side is near completion, and concrete pours are expected to begin next week.

Two crews working at the same time - one on the eastbound side and one on the westbound side. They will continue working 24 hours a day until the repairs are completed and the highway reopened, the DOT said.