Shatzel wins 3 gold medals

Kiley Shatzel struck gold three times - placing first in the 200-meter dash in 24.87, the 400-meter dash in 56.58 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.14 - to pace the Jefferson Township High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Championships on May 16-17 in Vernon.

Shatzel, a senior headed to the University of Connecticut, also placed second in the high jump, recording a leap of 5-2.

Julianna Caruso and Melanie Balogh each tied for 10th in the high jump with efforts of 4-8.

Benjamin Janitz was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.80 to lead the boys contingent.

Shatzel will compete in the overall Group 2 Championships on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at South Plainfield High School.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams fared recently:

Baseball

Josh Hale went 5-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs; Dylan Rockey tripled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice; Noah Mednick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored; and Sam Orlando singled twice, walked and scored two runs to fuel Jefferson’s 9-5 victory over Randolph at home Saturday afternoon, May 24.

Braedan Cummings went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs to aid the win for Jefferson, which has won three games in a row.

The Falcons are seeded ninth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and are set to play at eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in a first-round game Tuesday, May 27.

Softball

Kama Skrek pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, no walks and didn’t allow an earned run, but Jefferson was edged by Roxbury, 1-0, there May 24.

Emmagrace Bartels was 2-for-3 with a double and Skrek singled to account for Jefferson’s three hits against Roxbury pitching.

Jefferson (20-5) is seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and will play host to 14th-seeded Demarest in a first-round game Wednesday, May 28.

Boys lacrosse

Matty Leppard tallied eight times and became the single-season record holder with 71 goals to lead Jefferson to a 14-5 victory over Lenape Valley there Friday afternoon, May 23.

Leppard, a junior midfielder, has 176 career goals, which ties the school record.

Senior attack Calen Reid added two goals and six assists to surpass the 100-point plateau for the second straight season. Reid, who had 33 goals and 82 assists last year, owns 32 goals and 72 assists this spring.

Sophomore Tommy Del Mastro added two goals, an assist and 16 ground balls and also won 20-of-22 faceoffs, giving him 500 career face-off wins.

The Falcons are seeded sixth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament and will play 11th-seeded Pascack Hills in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29.

Girls lacrosse

Olivia Bahamondes (four goals, one assist), Riley Strauch (three goals, five assists), Fianna Fox (four goals, eight ground balls), Gabriella Celentano (two goals, one assist), Samantha Kepler (two goals, one assist, five draw controls), Gracie Castimore (one goal), Ashley Hecht (one goal) and Angelys Castillo (seven saves) fueled Jefferson’s 17-5 victory over Verona at home May 22.

Jefferson (9-8), the seventh seed, will play host to 10th-seeded Westwood in a first-round game at 4 p.m. May 29.

Boys volleyball

Jack Schild (26 assists, six digs), Raymond Bradley (four kills, two digs), Aiden Morris (four digs, two kills), Spencer Mutsavage (two blocks, two digs), Allan Czerwinski (eight kills, eight digs), Dorian Kaminski (11 kills, seven digs, three aces) and Andrew Mohlenhoff (10 digs) led fourth-seeded Jefferson to a 25-21, 25-23 victory over second-seeded Morristown, 25-21, 25-23, in the championship game of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference championship May 16 at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.

The title was the first for the Falcons (13-21) in the four-year history of the event.

Jefferson will find out its state tournament fate when the seeds are released May 27.