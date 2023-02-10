Summit on federal grants is today

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5,will host a Grant “Claw Back” Summit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for municipalities, local officials, first-responders, local organizations and residents looking to win federal investment in their communities.

Anyone interested in attending may go to Bergen Community College’s Moses Conference Center in Paramus or watch the live-stream on Gottheimer’s Facebook page.

For details and to RSVP for the summit, send email to Josh.Gottheimer@mail.house.gov or Shay.Battle@mail.house.gov or call (201) 389-1100.

The summit will feature presentations on the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and their Rural Development grant program, the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) 1033 Program, the General Services Administration (GSA) and more.

The presentations will cover the federal grant process, from pre-application screenings to obtaining letters of support, cutting through red tape, and questions about any applications or federal grant investment.

“I’ve made it a priority to claw more of the federal tax dollars we send to Washington back to New Jersey’s Fifth District, instead of it going to the Moocher States,” Gottheimer said. “I want our elected officials, local leaders, first-responders, local organizations and residents to be able to learn how to claw more federal tax dollars back to their communities.

“Working together, since 2017, the Fifth District is now up more than 357 percent in grants, resources and federal dollars we’ve clawed back from Washington. This federal investment helps to lower our local property taxes, make our communities safer and make life more affordable. We all need to work together to ensure we’re getting the strongest return on investment.”