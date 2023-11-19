Upcoming holiday events

Thursday, Nov. 23

New Jersey

Sandyston: 10th annual Sandyston Recreation Gobble Hobble 5K at the municipal building, 133 Route 645. Fun run for children ages 10 and younger at 8:30 a.m. 5K begins at 9 a.m. Race fee is $25. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sandyston/SandystonRecreationGobbleHobble

Sparta: 17th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot. Fun run at 8:15 a.m., 5K run/ walk at 8:45 a.m. starting and ending at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza. 5K costs $35 and Fun Run costs $20. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sparta/KroghsAnnualTurkeyTrot

Vernon: Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Race starts at 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road. Registration is $25 for adults in advance and $30 on race day. For flocks of four or more, $20 for each participant. Children younger than 10 admitted free. Bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. All proceeds go to Harvest House.

Saturday, Nov. 25

New Jersey

Franklin: Tree lighting at Franklin Pond.

Lafayette: Christmas Village at the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Santa. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. Carolers and vendors in village hall and the green. Rain or shine.

Newton: Annual Holiday Parade at 10 a.m. on Spring Street. Holiday music, floats and more.

Wantage: Holiday event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road. The annual benefit features three historic buildings open to the public, vendors, food and live music. Admission to the Manor House is $5 for adults and free to those younger than 18. Funds raised go to restoration projects at Lusscroft. Presented by the Heritage and Agriculture Association in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Protection/Division of Parks and Forestry.

New York

Greenwood Lake: 10th Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting. Noon to 6 p.m. at Ben Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue. Music, food and shopping plus adult beverage bar, fire pits, children’s crafts and caroling hayrides. Lighting of the Christmas Tree at dusk will be accompanied by Christmas carols featuring Warwick Valley High School choral students.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

New Jersey

Lafayette: TREP$ Marketplace at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Township School, 178 Beaver Run Road. Fourth- through eighth-grade entrepreneurs will be selling items and holiday gifts.

Friday, Dec. 1

New Jersey

Augusta: German Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road. $10 for those age 13 and older, $7 for senior citizens, free to veterans and children age 12 and younger. Also Saturday and Sunday. Rain or shine. Money raised donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Newton: Tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Vernon: Quiet time with Santa from 5 to 6 p.m. at Vernon Township Senior Center, 21 Church St., rear entrance. Hosted by Vernon PAL and Vernon Township Recreation.

Vernon: Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department on County Road 515. Games, performances, hot cocoa and photos with Santa. Free.

Saturday, Dec. 2

New Jersey

Frankford: Second annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2 Pines Road, Branchville. Photos with Santa Claus, craft corner, and music and performances. Breakfast and lunch served in the Bulldog Cafe. Benefits the Frankford Township School PTA.

Jefferson: 17th annual Christmas in the Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full day of performances, Gingerbread House Contest and Village Marketplace with arts, crafts and merchandise vendors. Tours of the Jefferson Museum decorated for the holidays with costumed docents. Free admission to all venues. Dec. 2-3.

Sparta: ”Happy Holidays 2023,” a holiday performance for senior citizens by Dance Expression Dance Arts students, family and teachers. Performances at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Sparta High School auditorium. Free for all senior citizens age 62 and older. For general admission tickets, call 973-823-9500.

West Milford: Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Vendors, crafts, music, food, Santa and more.

West Milford: Holiday Celebration, hosted by the Association for Special Children & Families, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. at the Almond Church, 184 Marshall Hill Road. Please bring a small wrapped gift for Santa to give to your child/children. RSVP to Julie at 973-728-8744 or julie@ascfamily.org

New York

Greenwood Lake: 10th annual Santapalooza at Jersey Paddle Boards, 622 Jersey Ave., at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

New Jersey

Augusta: Live Nativity at 5:30 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road. Refreshments for all and crafts for children. All are welcome.

Byram: Annual Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at the firehouse on Route 206. Crafts, photo with Santa, and hot cocoa and cookies. Music by the Lenape Valley Regional High School band and chorus.

Wantage: Holiday Cheer concert, presented by Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library, at 2 p.m. at the library, 69 Route 639. Concert features mezzo-soprano Diane Schaming and pianist Tom Mustachio. Free admission. Reception after the concert.

West Milford: Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Free hot chocolate. All are welcome.

Monday, Dec. 4

West Milford: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road. Carols and music. Free cup of hot cocoa and food for sale from the Helm and the Brownie Bar. Winner of Business Decorating Contest will be announced.

Thursday, Dec. 7

New York

Greenwood Lake: Third annual Hanukkah menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Winstanley Park, 141 Windermere Ave. Dreidel tournament and latke party at 6 p.m. at B’nai Torah Shul, 14 Lakes Road.

Saturday, Dec. 9

New Jersey

Franklin: Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Franklin Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St. Handmade crafts, baked goods and more. Free admission.

Newton: “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry, at 2 p.m. at Newton High School. General admission tickets are $21.19; children under 3 admitted free. To buy tickets in advance, go online to https://thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/

Sparta: Operation Toy Train stops at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road, from 1 to 6 p.m. Santa arrives on the train for a visit from 4 to 4:20 p.m. Free games, crafts, face painting, Touch a Truck, model train display, ice carving and robotics demonstrations. Brick and Brew pizza truck, Sparta Dairy Ice Cream and Patty Cakes baked goods available for purchase. Drop off new unwrapped toys at the station from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Vernon: Operation Toy Train stops at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m.

Vernon: Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

Sunday, Dec. 10

New Jersey

Branchville: Breakfast with Santa at Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave., from 5 to 8 a.m. $12 adults; $6 (ages 3-12); free under 3.

New York

Warwick: Operation Toy Train stops at Kuiken Brothers, 33 South St., from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m.

Sugar Loaf: Operation Toy Train stops at 1398 Kings Highway, formerly Anne Marie’s Country Deli, from 10:35 to 11:10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Jersey

Franklin: Franklin Band’s annual Holiday Concert at 2 p.m. at Franklin Borough Elementary School, 50 Washington St. Classic favorites of the holiday season as well as some new music. Special guests from the North Pole. Admission free; donations appreciated.

Newton: Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon at Old Newton Burial Ground, behind 75-79 Main St. Sponsored by the Sussex County Historical Society. Parking in the old McGuire lot courtesy of SCCC.

Sparta: Wreaths Across America ceremony and wreath-laying at noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Sparta: “Magic in Toyland” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. John Bundy and Morgan will present their magic story of toymaker Papa Gepetto going to work for Santa. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and children. For information, go online to https://www.spartamagic.com/upcoming

Sunday, Dec. 17

New Jersey

Stillwater: ‘Back in Time - Yuletide Stroll” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 901 Stillwater Road. Tree lighting with Santa, food, vendors, music, wagon rides, bell choir, strolling carolers, museum and guided tours. Sponsored by the Stillwater Historical Society.

Thursday, Dec. 21

New Jersey

West Milford: Holiday Party for senior citizens, hosted by Passaic County, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Camp Hope dining hall, 1792 Union Valley Road. Festive meal, music and games. $10 per person for county residents age 55 and older and $15 per person for residents outside the county. Register online at passaiccountyrec.org or call 551-204-7162.

