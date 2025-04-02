UPDATED: Route 80 east could reopen in 7 weeks

The permanent long-term repair of Route 80 eastbound is progressing in Wharton, Morris County, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

Route 80 westbound testing has been completed, and it showed a significant void under the left lane, requiring all westbound lanes to remain closed until it is repaired, the DOT said Friday, March 28.

The repair of two lanes on Route 80 eastbound is expected to be completed and the highway reopened in about seven weeks, with the remaining lanes expected to reopen soon after.

Final design of the Route 80 westbound repairs is expected to be completed next week, with westbound repairs beginning after that.

Two lanes on Route 80 westbound could reopen in about five weeks, with the remaining lanes reopening soon after.

Two separate crews will be working at the same time - one on the eastbound side and one on the westbound side. Crews will continue working 24 hours a day until repairs are completed.

“As we continue to work 24/7 to repair I-80, unfortunately, testing revealed another significant void in the left lane of I-80 westbound,” Gov. Phil Murphy said March 28. “As we have said since these issues began, safety is our top priority and we must ensure that the roadway is safe for motorists before we can reopen. I am confident in the plan Commissioner Fran O’Connor and his team have put together to get this critical roadway repaired and reopened.”

State Sen. Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, both R-25, recently introduced a “Road to Relief” bill package, which would appropriate $1 million to establish a grant program to help commuters, employees and businesses affected by the Route 80 closures and would provide tax credits for businesses affected by the closures.

The legislators and Wharton Mayor William Chegwidden met with representatives of about 40 business Monday, March 31 to share information on state and federal grants and loans for local businesses affected by the closures. Representatives of the state Economic Development Authority, state Department of Transportation and federal Small Business Administration also attended.