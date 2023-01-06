Viking Snowshoe Invasion will be Jan. 28

The Viking Snowshoe Invasion, sponsored by the Vernon Township Board of Recreation, will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at Mountain Creek.

Participants may choose a 5k tromp across the ridge of the mountain or the final mile option.

Runners, walkers or those trying snowshoes for the first time will ride the cab to the top of the mountain, then put on snowshoes.

All are welcome. Participants must bring their own snowshoes.

Spectators may gather by the outdoor fireplaces and cheer on participants as they make their way down the mountain.

The $30 fee includes registration and a lift ticket to the top of Mountain Creek.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/VikingSnowshoeInvasion

Registration and check-in will be at 7 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge. The lift will take people up the mountain starting at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

For information, send email to the race director at mdowntain@vernontwp.com

The rain date is Sunday, Jan. 29.