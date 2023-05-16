Warwick. HERo Run honors life of West Point grad killed in 2013

On June 8, 2013, Lt. Col. Jaimie Leonard, a Warwick native and West Point grad, was tragically killed in Afghanistan where she served. She was the highest-ranking female to be killed in Afghanistan.

The HERo Run, an annual 5K/10K Run/Walk event, was established to celebrate Leonard’s life. Because this year marks the 10th anniversary of her passing, HERoes In Deed (HID), a non-profit organization providing scholarships to Warwick Valley High School students and to support military and Veteran programs throughout the year, is planning to make this year’s event extra special.

To honor the memory of Leonard, this year’s HERo Run will be held at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West St. on June 10. The 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run/Walk events begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration fees for each event are $30 ($40 after June 9, 2023).

A 10-day unlimited challenge - where all miles logged between May 31 and June 9 are counted - and virtual 5K and 10K Run/Walk events where participants can join from anywhere is also available.

For event registration and sponsorship information, log onto https://bit.ly/HiDHERoRun2023.