A revised West Milford ordinance scheduled for public hearing and likely passage this week increases property owner responsibilities. If passed, the responsible party for vacant, abandoned or foreclosed residential property must immediately file a certificate of registration with the township clerk after receipt of a notice that the property is declared vacant, abandoned or foreclosed upon. A certificate of registration would remain valid for one year from the date of issuance, and renewal would be required annually that reverts to the initial registration date if the property remains vacant and abandoned. The revised ordinance would go into effect immediately following legal publication.

Covid-19 cases have increased, with 18 reported this week, compared to eight new cases reported a week earlier. Thirteen of those infected are males and five are females. The youngest is an eight-year-old male and the oldest is a 74-year-old male. Eight of those infected are in their 40s and 50s; five are youths, age 8 to 17, and four are in their 60s and 70s. There are now a total of 4,350 persons who have been infected with the virus since the first cases surfaced. The number of West Milford people who died from the illness totals 67. There were no new deaths reported in the latest information.

Consideration of the local work force is included in an ordinance that was scheduled to be introduced this week. The ordinance will have a public hearing and be considered for adoption by the Township Council at their May 18 meeting. If adopted, it will require all contractors and subcontractors that perform work on projects for the township valued at $250,000 or more to have at least 33 percent of laborers with primary residences in the township. If contractors cannot meet this request officials will take that into consideration. The ordinance contains a reminder that when deciding to award contracts, if a contractor or subcontractor provides false information or misleading material information with reckless disregard for the truth, they will be subject to penalties of the law.

An ordinance addressing town purchasing procedures scheduled for adoption on Wednesday requires that all municipal purchases exceeding $3,000 for a single purchase or aggregate have three quotes from manufacturers or dealers unless the purchase is from a state contract or co-op. Award of contracts, standards and tests, state rooms, stockrooms or storage places which the council may authorize are topics addressed in the document. Details are published under the meetings section of the township website found at westmilford.org under the April 20 West Milford Council workshop.

A one year extension agreement to monitor township fire alarm, carbon monoxide detectors and or burglary systems with UltraSafe Security Systems Inc., 79 Timber Lane, Newfoundland, in an amount not to exceed $7,740 was authorized by a council resolution.