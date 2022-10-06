Former Hewitt residents celebrate 60 years of marriage

Fewer than 5 percent of all marriages last 50 years, according to the census bureau. A much smaller number survive 60 years. And with an increasing number of marriages ending in divorce, marriages of more than 60 years are becoming even more rare.

Former Hewitt residents, Patrick and Mary Faircloth celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss on Oct. 7, 2022. Patrick and Mary met in Louisiana on England Airforce base where Pat was stationed and Mary lived with her parents. The Faircloths were married at Stewart Air Force base in Newburgh, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 1962. In 1968, they made their way to Lakeside Road, Hewitt where they raised their two children, the late Patrick Jr., and Hope Zivitski until moving to North Carolina in 2011. The couple attribute their long marriage to compromise and patience....a LOT of patience! A family celebration, with grandsons Justin and Christopher Wagner and other family members is being held in North Carolina to celebrate the couple.