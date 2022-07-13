Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital bids farewell to intern

The members of the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, at 1925 Union Valley Road in Hewitt, recently announced that their intern Isabella Stefanides was accepted to veterinary school and will be attending the University of Florida, in Gainsville, in the fall.

Stefanides graduated from Pequannock high school and completed her undergraduate degree at University of Massachusetts Amherst. The Gainesville school was Stefanides’s first choice and she’s very excited to become a Gator!

“I’m pretty happy about it,” the future doctor of veterinary medicine said.

With possible specializations in large animal, small animal, exotic and aquatic animals, Stefanides said she’s not yet sure about which area she ultimately wants to practice in.

“I’m pretty open about what I go into but I do plan to continue summer internships with Dr. Louer,” she said.

With classes beginning in mid-August, Stefanides said she’ll be moving down to Florida at the end of July. Of her time at the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, Stefanides said she thought it was very important to be exposed to some of the most common issues in small animal practice before beginning veterinary school.

“I got to see how the doctors worked with the animals, as well as worked with the clients,” she said. “I really got a feel for how everybody in an animal hospital plays a key part in how it runs.”

In a statement, a hospital representative said, “We’ll definitely miss you, but good luck in school Isabella!”