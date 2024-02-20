Alan Mendillo

Sensei Alan A. Mendillo of Wayne entered into eternal life on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was 93.

He had owned a karate school in West Milford since 1970 and was a seventh-degree black belt. He also taught karate at the Adult Community School in West Milford from 1972 to 2007 and hosted many demonstrations in the West Milford and Wayne areas.

He was the first karate instructor at the YM-YWHA in Wayne. In 2017, after 50 years of practicing and teaching karate, he retired.

Al served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He worked for Berles Carton Co. in Paterson for 35 years and worked 12 years for Accurate Box Co.

Al also was the exalted ruler of Wayne Elks Lodge #2181 from 1992 to 1993 and was very active as a parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Wayne.

His greatest passion was ballroom dancing with his wife, Angel (nee Cannata), who passed away a few weeks shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. Al and Angel won many jitterbug contests and made lifelong friends on the dance floor.

Al was quick to tell a joke, loved playing cards – especially Uno, and enjoyed bowling in leagues during his younger years.

He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, Sensei, mentor, friend and much much more.

Al always had a smile on his face and was a great storyteller as well.

Al is survived by his six children, Mrs. Angel Cassera and Tony, Mr. Joseph Mendillo and Sandy, Mr. Alan J. Mendillo and Kim, Mr. James Mendillo and Toni, Mrs. Donna Fauerbach and Kurt, and Mrs. Michelle Catalioto and Tony, plus 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and loving caregiver Pat Allen.

He was predeceased by his wife, Angel, in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.