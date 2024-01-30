Albert Berei

Albert William Berei of West Milford died on Jan. 20, 2024, in Morristown after a long illness. He was 89.

Born in Garfield to Martin and Katherine (Wisenfelder) Berei, he was the youngest of 10 children.

He moved to West Milford in 1964.

Albert was a proud Navy veteran who served during the Korean War.

Before retiring in 1996, he was a member of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry.

Albert was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

A quiet and talented man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, cooking, bird watching, traveling and movies. He was an excellent artist and a valued friend to the environment.

Albert was predeceased by a daughter Dana; his parents; his brothers, Martin, Joseph, Steven, John and Edward; his sisters, Marie Servas, Helen Toth, Katherine Klammer and Anne Horvath; and a grandson Vincent McInerney.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred (Ashmanskas), of 66 years. He was the devoted father of his daughter, Lisa (husband Vincent) McInerney of Morristown, and son, Jeff (wife Judy) Berei of Mountain Lakes; grandfather of Danielle Waters, Deanne Bilenski, Laurelle McInerney, and Margaret, William and Thomas Berei; and great-grandfather of Kelly, Michael, Bridgette, Ryan and Zachary. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

Donations may be sent to the charity of your choice in Albert’s memory