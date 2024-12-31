Alexander Yanushko

Alexander David Yanushko, born Aug. 5, 1992, departed this earth to eternal rest on Dec. 17, 2024. He was 32.

A member of the West Milford High School Class of 2011, Alex participated in track and field at the high school.

He had a passion for music and the stage as well as baking and cooking.

Alex was a member of the West Milford Marching Band as well as the chorus and participated in the school productions from middle school until his senior year.

He kept music as a hobby until the time of his passing and often would have jam sessions with friends.

Alex had turned his passion for baking and cooking into a career, working at establishments in West Milford; Warwick, N.Y.; and Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Alex was predeceased by his loving parents Trudy and David, in 2008.

He leaves behind close friends, Gene, Dominick, James, Ashley and Alec; his pets, Shadow, Fin, Cookie and Jake; and all the other lives he touched that were made better because of it.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mount Arlington Civic Center, 18 N. Glen Ave.

In lieu of arrangements, please donate to Alex’s Gofundme to cover expenses associated with laying him to rest.