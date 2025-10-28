Alfred John Keller, 82 years of age, of West Milford, N.J., passed away at his home on Sunday, October 19, 2025 with his family by his side.

He was born on December 16, 1942 in Weehawken, NJ to the late Bertha (nee Nestle) and the late Alfred Charles Keller.

Al married Jeanette DeGregorio and resided in Palisades Park, NJ where they raised their family.

Al was a dedicated employee of the American Stock Exchange for 41 years. He started out as a Page and worked his way up to manager of Trading Floor Operations.

While living in Palisades Park, Alfred enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader, and coaching Little League and Babe Ruth teams. He loved the outdoors, especially long rides his Goldwing motorcycle. He was a staunch supporter of all American Veterans, but especially Vietnam War POWs and MIAs.

He loved the Green Bay Packers football team, Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and supported wolf conservation. But most of all, he loved his family. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s school and sporting events to cheer them on in everything they did.

He was predeceased by his sister Caroline Chiocco, and her husband George. His brother Ralph Keller, and his wife, Betty, and their daughter, Lisa.

Al is survived by his wife Jeanette; his children John Keller and his wife Patricia, Jason Keller, and Janine Schmelz and her husband Thomas; his grandchildren Kathryn, Nicolas, Collin, Olivia, Krista, and Alexander; his nieces Leslie Chiocco, Amy Bowe, and Jennifer Baxter; and his nephews George and John Chiocco.

A memorial visitation took place on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer plants or memorial donations to Tunnel to Towers; t2t.org.

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.