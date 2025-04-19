Alice Good

Alice “Rita” Good of Oak Ridge ended her journey on April 14, 2025, after a brief illness. She was 93.

She was born on March 20, 1932, to James and Catherine (Streuli) Patterson in East Paterson. She grew up roaming the fields around Orchard Street with her cousins.

During her teens, they moved to Fair Lawn. Rita attended the Benedictine Academy, then secretarial school.

She worked for St Joeseph’s Hospital as a medical secretary.

She met the love of her life, William Good, at the local police shooting range. Bill was a nationally ranked target shooter, but Rita was better!

They were married on June 18, 1955, and lived in Fair Lawn, where they welcomed their three children. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1963 and raised their family.

Rita was an ardent volunteer as a member (and past president) of the Community Fire Company Auxiliary; member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service; 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star (and past grand officer); member of New Jersey Order of DeMolay Mother’s Club (past state president); member of American Legion Post 154 Auxiliary; and West Milford Sterling Drum & Bugle Corps chaperone.

She was a working mom, working at Rochelle Paper Co. in Oak Ridge as secretary/bookkeeper once the children were in school.

She attended various churches during her life. Somehow, she also managed to stay involved in all the sports and activities of her children. She loved to read cozy mysteries and do crossword puzzles.

Rita was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, William Good, in 2017.

She is survived by her three children, Jody and Bob Tanis, James and Lynn Good, and Jeffrey and April Good; her grandchildren, Justin and Sharon Thomas, Steven and Caitlin Tanis, Michael Tanis, Kevin Good and Megan Good; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Finn and Bridget; her brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Jo Good; cousin, Dorothy Streuli Reider; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A prayer service will take place Tuesday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com