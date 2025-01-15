Amelia Brooks of West Milford passed away unexpectedly Jan. 13, 2025. She was 89.

Born in Fairview, she grew up in North Bergen the daughter of Dominick and Maria DeSimone and loving sister to brothers Vinnie and Tony.

Her family moved to the “country” in West Milford more than 50 years ago.

Millie was a loving wife, mother, aunt and doggie “grandma” to Brandy and Jasmine. Brandy knew who “grandma” was and truly loved grandma Millie and her belly rubs.

Millie was warm, good-hearted, loving, generous, understanding, and appreciative of everything and everyone. Always thinking of others first and not herself.

She loved spending time with family and going on day trips and walks with her daughter.

Simple things in life made her happy. She was never monetarily extravagant but prided herself on her appearance, always looking like a million bucks.

Millie was a beautiful and classy lady inside and out. A young 89 who looked 20 years younger and could still rock a pair of heels in her 80s.

Millie could always laugh at herself and act like a goof, calling herself “silly Millie.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Brooks Sr., and beloved babies Donna Marie and Denise Anne.

Surviving are her beloved children, Cheryl Brooks and Leonard Brooks Jr., both of West Milford.

Visitation hours are Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. A funeral Mass will be Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Millie’s name: www.stjude.org