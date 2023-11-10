Amelia Diaz

Amelia “Amy” Diaz (nee Albina) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 29, 2023. She was 96.

Amelia was born and raised in Bogota. Her family called her “Sis.”

She married Donald A. Diaz, who died April 20, 2010, in 1952 and moved to West Milford, where she lived for 71 years.

She was a loving mother to Melinda Diaz Magala and her husband Walter, Karen Hill and Paul Diaz; a devoted grandmother to James Sanderson, PJ Hill V, Victoria Chaffo and husband Kyle, Kyle Diaz, and Zachary Diaz and wife Karla; and one great-grandchild, Remi Diaz.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford. Burial will be private.

Arrangements made by Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Ave., Hasbrouck Heights.

Donations in Amelia’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Church or the West Milford Animal Shelter, Lycosky Road, West Milford NJ 07480.