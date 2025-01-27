It is with great sadness that the Abdul family announce the passing of Angela Abdul of Matamoras, Pa., formerly of West Milford, who left us during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, due to medical complications stemming from breast cancer and Lupus. She was 81.

Angela grew up in Garfield. In 1962, she married Andy Abdul of Lodi. She gave birth to Dawn, then Andrew.

The couple purchased their first home in Clifton, then moved to West Milford and stayed for decades. For the past eight years, they lived in a retirement community in Matamoras with supportive neighbors and friends.

Angela earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Montclair State University, graduating summa cum laude.

She co-founded and spent decades serving as administrator of the Association for Special Children and Families. She worked tirelessly, advocating for special education and helping hundreds of families. She would find a need, create a program, then write a grant to secure funding. She changed the lives of people forever.

Angela left her mark, touching so many lives in making her community a better place. We celebrate Angela’s life of being a role model dedicated to family and community. Rest in peace.

She was predeceased by her father, Salvatore DeSalvo; her mother, Josephine DeSalvo; her brother, Jack DeSalvo; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Merendino.

Angela leaves behind her husband, Andrew Abdul, married for 62 years; her daughter, Dawn Focaraccio and her husband Ralph; her son, Andrew Salvatore Abdul and his wife Kathleen Halligan-Abdul; her granddaughter, Ariana Focaraccio; her sister, Rose Ann Merendino; her sister-in-law, Norma DeSalvo; her nieces, Justine Sarno-Merendino and Marsia DeSalvo-Vanderclock; and her nephew, Jack DeSalvo. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many friends.

A memorial visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial prayer service at 6 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be made in Angela’s name to: Association for Special Children and Families (ASCF), P.O. Box 494, Hewitt, NJ 07421 or to Lupus Research Alliance: lupusresearch.org/who-we-are/contact/

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com