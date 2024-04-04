Angela Andosca passed away on March 16, 2024. She was 88.

Angela was born in Brooklyn in 1935.

She and her late husband, Frank, raised their three children there. During that time, the duo purchased a summer home in the Awosting section of West Milford.

Soon after her husband’s passing in 1979, Angela became a permanent resident of Awosting.

She worked for the West Milford Recycling Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann; her grandchildren, Danielle and Chris; and two great-grandchildren.

Angela was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her son Frank Jr.; Robert Harold, her loving companion of 27 years; and, most recently, her son John.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. All who knew Angela are welcome to attend.