Angela Armenio of Oradell went to heaven peacefully on April 10, 2023. She was 101.

She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Armenio.

Angela was born in New York on Feb. 18, 1922, to the late Anthony and Josephine Bono DeLisi.

She graduated from Julia Richmond High School in Manhattan, received her bachelor's degree at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.J., and completed her master’s degree at Columbia University.

Angela had a successful career in investment banking. At the Hanover Bank of Manhattan, she was the department manager of high-yield stock investiture for widows and orphans. She was a “fighter for the underdog.”

Angela did extensive work in the early years of civil rights. She sponsored the settlement of an extended Vietnamese family with a toddler traveling by boat seeking asylum in the U.S. Her charitable contributions included routinely cooking and spending time comforting many AIDS patients as well as teaching religious education.

As a loyal friend and loving mother, Angela entertained and always cooked delicious meals. She was most noted for her great baking of pies and cookies.

Angela is survived by her treasured children, Father Peter Armenio of Chicago, Rosanne (John) Kiley of Bethel, Conn., Marion (Joseph) Sciancalopore of West Milford and daughter-in-law Dr. Jennifer Jeremiah of Rehoboth, Mass.

She was predeceased by her son Dr. Vincent Armenio on Sept. 24, 2022.

Her special grandchildren include Dr. Adam Knowles (Dr. Elaina DellaCava), Eric Knowles (Meghan Mahoney), Allison (Alex) Barroca, James Kiley (fiancee Tiana Dwyer), Steven Kiley, Rachel Kiley, Vincent Armenio and Penelope Armenio. The great-grandchildren include Leo Barroca, Bella Barroca, Sienna Knowles, William Knowles and Paige Knowles.

Visitation hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Oradell, followed by burial at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus.