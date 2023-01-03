Angelina Grippo

Angelina “Angie” Marie Grippo of West Milford passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. She was 89.

Angie met her husband, Richard J. Grippo, in 1951 in New York City. They married in 1956 and later had three daughters.

In 1968, the family moved to West Milford, where they have lived since then.

Angie worked for the West Milford Township Tax Assessor Department for 17 years until she retired to enjoy traveling and spending time with her family.

She was a loving, compassionate, strong and sensitive person with an amazing sense of humor and quick wit. She enjoyed cooking and was very creative.

Angie is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Vincenza Mazzamorra, and her brother Matthew Mazzamorra.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Grippo; daughters Karen and Bud Luke, Susan and Cliff Lill, and Janice Francisco and Paul Sendgikoski; grandchildren, Nicole and Eric Nolting and Corey and Amaris Lill; great-grandchildren, Parker and Finley Nolting; and brother, Michael Mazzamorra.

Services will be private.

Those wishing to honor Angie are invited to make a donation in lieu of flowers in her name to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.com or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org