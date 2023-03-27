Anita L. Smith passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was 91.

Born on July 9, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo., she lived in Wyckoff, N.J., for 46 years where she raised her family. She then resided in Mahwah for the past 12 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul R. Smith, and her sisters Rosemary, Jenny and Julia.

She is survived by her children, David and Cathy of Ramsey, Susan and Patrick Stinneford of West Milford, Diane Smith of Vista, Calif., and Jeffrey P. and Karen of Boyton Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Caitlin, Casey, Kyle, Sarah, Dane, Brielle, Connor, Alicia, Zachary and Parker; and seven great-grandchildren, Finn, Maxwell, Sydney, Nico, River, Jamie and Luca. She also is survived by her sister Angie and many nieces and nephews.

Anita spent the past several decades giving to others by delivering Meals on Wheels, knitting for the homeless and the veterans, and sharing her love of baking with everyone she met. She was also an active member of the Mahwah Senior Center. She loved playing bingo and dominos.

Visitation is at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Private cremation to follow.