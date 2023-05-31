Ann Behrle, formerly Ann Noble and Anna Zivkovich, died peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, in West Milford after a life of love and kindness that was shared by many loving family members, friends and everyone she touched. She was 89.

Born in a coal mining town in Fayette County, Pa., Ann was the daughter of Djuro (George) Zivkovich and Anna Krewasky and siblings to brothers Mel, Eli, Peter and Steven and sisters Martha, Dorothy and Zora.

She graduated from Brownsville High School in the Class of 1952 and enrolled at the University of Maryland after graduation.

It was there, while living with her sister Martha and her husband, Bob, that she met and soon married Paul Noble, with whom she had three boys.

She later married Frederick Behrle. Both marriages were for 27 years.

She obtained an associate degree in accounting from Dominican College in the Class of 1983 and was employed by Spring Valley (N.Y.) High School as attendance clerk for years. There she always saw the best in everyone and helped many students graduate on time.

Later, she worked at the East Ramapo Board of Education and was the bookkeeper for Firestone Tire in Spring Valley. She retired from her last job at Michael J. Porro & Co., a financial advisory firm in Old Tappan, NJ.

She was a brilliant bridge player and was always the center of social activity for many friends and, of course, her family. She could cook enough for an army on any occasion and she made the finest southern fried chicken in all the land.

She had an infectious laugh and absolutely cherished children, any children. Most of all, she was kind to everyone she encountered and loved to laugh with you.

She is survived by her sons, Paul W. Noble, James K. Noble and Michael A. Noble; grandchildren, Brian Noble, Kevin Noble, Jeremy Noble, Brett Noble and Lindsey Noble; and great-grandchildren, Lev, Emmett, Maya and Luke.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will take place at St. Georges Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Route 21, Carmichaels, Pa., from 11 a.m. with Mass at noon. All are invited to share a meal at Dolfi’s Restaurant in Masontown immediately following the burial service.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her memory to the Center for Food Action,192 Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ, cfanj.org