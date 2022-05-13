Anne Cecelia Saggio, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born in Dunmore, Penn, on November 9, 1935, to the late Dr. Edward F. McDade and Mary R. McDonald McDade.

Anne was a fine arts graduate from Marywood College, Scranton, Penn., with a major in music education and furthered her studies to earn a master’s degree in music education from Marywood as well. She taught K-8 vocal and instrumental music to many delighted children. She was a beloved and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was also the “second mother” to countless others. Anne was a Den mother to many troops of Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, she taught catechism classes and created a preschool in her basement in the 70s before anyone ever heard of preschool. She loved to prepare a big party and create a fancy atmosphere with her endless decorations and perfectly set tables. Anne sewed costumes for entire productions of summer regional theater shows, not to mention many whole wedding party dress alterations and dozens of original Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. She made everything more beautiful.

Surviving are her children, John V. Saggio of Manchester, NH, and his son Jason J. Saggio of FL; Rosemary Saggio of West Milford, NJ; Stephen Saggio and his children Michael and Samantha Saggio of West Milford, NJ; Maria Saggio Covello and her husband Johnny Covello and their children Johnny Jr., Danielle and Julia Covello of Kinnelon, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Salvatore J. Saggio in June of 2009, their son Paule E. Saggio in April 2014; her brother Edward T. McDade in November 1999; and her sister Miriam McDade in June 2016.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s memory can be made to a charity of choice.