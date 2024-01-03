x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Anthony Lombardo Jr.

Hewitt /
| 03 Jan 2024 | 06:34

    Anthony M. Lombardo Jr. of Hewitt passed away Nov. 25, 2023. He was 66.

    He was a retired postal worker at the Teterboro Distribution Center.

    He was the beloved husband of Jane (Dodi) Lombardo; the loving father of Anthony Lombardo III and Justin Lombardo; the son of Charlotte Lombardo; the brother of Michael and Steven Lombardo; and the grandfather of Antonio Lombardo IV.

    He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Lombardo Sr.

    A funeral Mass was Nov. 30 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt.