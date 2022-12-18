Arthur Hansen of Hewitt passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was 94.

Born in Jersey City, he was the son of Lorentz and Lovise (Berentsen) Hansen.

Arthur was a World War II veteran, serving both Norway and the United States Merchant Marine.

The day after his discharge, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with Army Intelligence as an interrogator-interpreter in post-WWII Germany. His small intelligence unit was involved with bringing war criminals to justice as well as identifying scientists and others who could further the Allied cause.

Arthur spoke seven languages and also served as a military court interpreter at several war crimes trials. His unit later transitioned to the Cold War during the Berlin Airlift.

Arthur served as an aerial observer, flying daily combat flights into North Korea during 1951 for which he was awarded the Air Medal.

Arthur also served his community and was a founding member of Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mae. They shared 69 wonderful years together, raising a family and growing old together.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Karen Austin and her husband, David, and son, Keith and his wife, Amy, all of Hewitt; grandchildren Rebekah Marxen and husband Luke, Jacob Austin, Elias and Ava Hansen; great-grandchildren Ezra and Silas Marxen; and many family members and friends who lovingly call him “Pop-Pop.”

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Interment is in Warwick Cemetery with military honors following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Arthur’s memory to Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps.