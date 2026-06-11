Audrey L. Morse, age 87 formally of Wantage, joined her husband, Frederick and her son, Ricki with the good Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Mira Vi in West Milford. Born in Orange, N.J., to the late Gilbert and Muriel Bond, Audrey lived 35 years in Montville Township (Towaco) before moving to Wantage in 1997. She leaves behind her son, Dale Bond of Atco, N.J.; her granddaughter, Melissa Posner of Florida; and her great grandson, Steven Posner. She also leaves behind Fred Morse, Jr. of Marlton, N.J., and Cindy Stasiak of Wilmington, N.C.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frederick Morse, Sr. in 2011; her beloved son, Ricki Bond in 2009; her brothers, Roger Bond in 2006 and Stuart Bond in 2012.

Audrey worked 34 years for Transistor Devices, Inc. in Cedar Knolls, N.J., and retired as Personnel Manager in 1997. She served on the Morris Center YMCA Board, Cedar Knolls in the 1980’s, the Clove Cemetery Board in Sussex from 2000 to 2016, volunteered at St. Clare’s Hospital, Sussex Campus for 12 years, and was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church where she was active with the barn crew. She was also a member of the Hardyston Seniors. She loved family, friends, and felt very blessed to have had the many wonderful people and friends throughout her life.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with interment at Clove Cemetery in Wantage. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Audrey’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 244, Sussex, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.