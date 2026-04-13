Barbara Ann Zaccaro, 80, of West Milford, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, at the Health Center at Bloomingdale, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on Aug. 7, 1945, in Garfield, N.J., to Stephen Weinbel and Helen Schultz. She lived a life rooted in love, generosity, and a deep commitment to those around her.

She built a successful career as a buyer in the furniture division at E.J. Korvette, an input data analyst at Anderson & Vreeland in Fairfield, N.J., and as an assistant buyer at Meyer Brothers. In every role, Barbara was known for her dedication, sharp mind, and strong work ethic.

Barbara also spent over 20 years as Administrator of Camp Hope in West Milford, where she devoted herself to supporting both youth and seniors by creating a welcoming space that fostered connection, activity, and a sense of community for people of all backgrounds.

Holding a deep connection with her faith, Barbara was a member of the Rosary Society and Women’s Cornerstone.

Barbara was known for her incredible generosity, sense of humor, and willingness to go above and beyond for anyone in need. She had a way of making people feel welcomed, cared for, and truly seen.

She loved spending time at the beach, especially at her residence in Wildwood, N.J., where she enjoyed walks with her dog and created many cherished memories with family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ralph Zaccaro. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Sutton; her niece, Deborah Booth, and her children, Heather and Michael Booth; her nephew, Ralph Ebeling, and his wife, Maribel, along with their children, Stephen, Elisa, and Eric; and the entire Zaccaro family.

Family and friends were invited to honor and celebrate Barbara’s life. Visitation was held at Richards Funeral Home - West Milford (1440 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ) on April 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on April 10 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (1911 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ). A luncheon followed at Cibo e Vino Ristorante.

Barbara’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and unwavering support for others, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.