Barbara Bazitois, 83, a longtime resident of Ridgewood and recently of West Milford, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in 1938 in Bronx, NY, to Ann “Dolly” (née Murphy) and Lester Buxton. She grew up in Hawthorne attending St. John’s High School School and Seton Hall where she met John in 1960. They married in 1968 and lovingly raised three daughters.

Barbara, a beloved school teacher, known as “Mrs. Baz,” taught at St. Luke’s and St. Thomas Moore before retiring in 2001.

Affectionately known as “Bobbi” to her siblings, niece and grandchildren, she was a source of light, laughter and love to her family and friends.

Bobbi was a wonderful storyteller and loved to recount the funny memories collected over decades spent with lifelong friends and close family. An avid reader, Bobbi loved literature, poetry, language and science. If she was not reading a magazine or doing The New York Times crossword puzzle, she was reading reviews and recommending books.

Bobbi loved babies — her own, other people’s and especially her dear grandchildren. She loved all animals, but perhaps dogs the best. Dogs were always part of her life and helped her through some of the more challenging moments. Bobbi loved people; she would strike up conversations with strangers, learning and remembering the details of their lives. She admired and appreciated intelligence, beauty and humor in people from all over the world.

In 1995, Barbara and John bought a beach house in Ocean Grove, which became the center for family reunions. Barbara loved the beach and the ocean. She loved long walks with John on the boardwalk. She loved gathering with her grandchildren in the rocking chairs on the front porch, laughing and taking pictures. She will be missed.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 54 years, John; their daughters Elizabeth Baziotis and finance Bill of Ocean Grove; Kathleen Burghoffer and husband Mark of West Milford, and their children Sophia and James; Moira Christensen and husband Thomas of Copenhagen, Denmark, and their children Olivia and Alexandra; her sister Moira Shaw and brother-in-law Bert, of Bearsville, NY; her brother Ken Buxton and sister-in-law Barbara Charbonnet, of Ridgewood; and niece Whitney Buxton and husband Ryan Mitchell, of Verona, and their daughter Gigi, and sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Jerry Thompson of High Point, NC. Barbara’s loving memory will be forever in our hearts.

