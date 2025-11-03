Barry A. Fisher, 78, of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Oct. 30, 2025. He was born in Port Chester, N.Y., and raised in Fayson Lakes. Barry enjoyed swim meet events and competitions with the Fayson Lakes swim club. Barry later attended West Virginia University on a swimming scholarship before proudly serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

A skilled craftsman, Barry began his career as a mason assistant and went on to build his own business, Unique Concrete, later working alongside his three sons—something he took great pride in. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, quiet demeanor, love of exercise and running, his Thanksgiving cocktails, and his passion for creating beautiful concrete designs.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn; his sons Todd and wife Cheryl, Travis and wife Adrianne, and Timothy and wife Lisa; seven grandchildren, Evan, Morgan, Landon, Lilah, Lorelei, Theodore, and Nathaniel; and his sister Gail and fiancé Patrick.A private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VHS Hospice Services of New Jersey 3 Garret Mountain Plaza, 4th Floor, Woodland Park, NJ 07424