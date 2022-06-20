Blanche Ann De Simone (Acampora),79, of West Milford, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born in Manhattan and lived in the Bronx before moving to West Milford in 1972.

Blanche worked for numerous companies as a computer analyst, retiring from Dunn and Bradstreet. She was the beloved wife of Peter De Simone, of West Milford, loving mother of Peter De Simone and his wife Maria, of Virginia Beach, Michele De Simone of Unadilla, N.Y., and Louise Watts and her husband Matthew, of Dunellen, N.J.. She was the grandmother of Angela, Peter, Marilu, Shawn, Meghan and Luke, and great-grandmother of Isla. She was the dear sister of Joseph Acampora, of N.C., William Acampora, of Wayne, Louis Acampora, of Texas, Theresa Hanover, of Atlanta and the late John Acampora.

All services will be held privately. Arrangements are by the D’Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.